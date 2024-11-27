Finalists announced for Tauranga Business Awards 2024

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said the awards identified “industry changemakers and role models who inspire others to strive for their own success”.
“We are happy to see a wide cross section of businesses represented in the finalists, highlighting the diverse strengths of the region’s economy.”
This year’s finalists have demonstrated business success in one or more awards categories. Cowley said he congratulated each finalist as they progressed to meeting the chamber’s panel of independent judges.
A special category is decided by public vote.
NZME Bay of Plenty general manager Greg Murphy said the Newstalk ZB People’s Choice Award showed which business had captured the hearts and minds of the wider public.
“I encourage the public to show their support by voting for their favourite business before voting closes on January 17, 2025.”
The Farmer Autovillage Tauranga Business Awards finalists:
AIS
Aquaholics
Bovonic
Collab Digital
Confidential Doc Destruction
Facilitate Group
Fife Lane Kitchen and Bar
Future Focus Early Learning Childcare
GAS Manufacturing T/A Archishade
Mount Longboards
Oasis Engineering
Quest Mount Maunganui
Rentlink Property Managers
Resonate Health
Stratum Consultants
Tū Mai Rā Energy
Timedock
HAYS Emerging Leaders finalists:
Evaleigh Rautjoki-Williams (Bay of Plenty Regional Council)
Viv Pachoud (Hatch Consulting)
Ashlee Yandle (Future Focus Early Learning Childcare)
Newstalk ZB People’s Choice Top Contenders:
Note: the top contenders were selected from all applicants to the Awards this year.
AIMS Games
Barber Shack
Beauty HQ
Collab Digital
Fife Lane
Future Focus
Resonate Health
Sauna Project
She is Unleashed
Tu Ma Ra Energy
Public voting is now open for the Newstalk ZB People’s Choice Award by visiting the Tauranga Business Chamber website or using the direct voting link: www.tauranga.org.nz/tba/peoples-choice.