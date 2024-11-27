Advertisement
Finalists announced for Tauranga Business Awards 2024

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
The Tauranga Business Awards finalists have been announced.

The finalists for this year’s Tauranga Business Awards have been announced.

The awards, sponsored by Farmer Autovillage, are at Mercury Baypark Arena on February 13 and Newstalk ZB host Kerre Woodham will be the MC.

Category winners will be announced, as well as Tauranga’s Business of the Year and the People’s Choice Award.

The event is an opportunity to discover business successes across the region, connect with leading professionals in the area and celebrate the year’s achievements.

Judges now enter the next phases of judging, which includes site visits with the finalists and a finalist pitch session.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said the awards identified “industry changemakers and role models who inspire others to strive for their own success”.

“We are happy to see a wide cross section of businesses represented in the finalists, highlighting the diverse strengths of the region’s economy.”

This year’s finalists have demonstrated business success in one or more awards categories. Cowley said he congratulated each finalist as they progressed to meeting the chamber’s panel of independent judges.

A special category is decided by public vote.

NZME Bay of Plenty general manager Greg Murphy said the Newstalk ZB People’s Choice Award showed which business had captured the hearts and minds of the wider public.

“I encourage the public to show their support by voting for their favourite business before voting closes on January 17, 2025.”


The Farmer Autovillage Tauranga Business Awards finalists:

AIS

Aquaholics

Bovonic

Collab Digital

Confidential Doc Destruction

Facilitate Group

Fife Lane Kitchen and Bar

Future Focus Early Learning Childcare

GAS Manufacturing T/A Archishade

Mount Longboards

Oasis Engineering

Quest Mount Maunganui

Rentlink Property Managers

Resonate Health

Stratum Consultants

Tū Mai Rā Energy

Timedock


HAYS Emerging Leaders finalists:

Evaleigh Rautjoki-Williams (Bay of Plenty Regional Council)

Viv Pachoud (Hatch Consulting)

Ashlee Yandle (Future Focus Early Learning Childcare)


Newstalk ZB People’s Choice Top Contenders:

Note: the top contenders were selected from all applicants to the Awards this year.

AIMS Games

Barber Shack

Beauty HQ

Collab Digital

Fife Lane

Future Focus

Resonate Health

Sauna Project

She is Unleashed

Tu Ma Ra Energy

Public voting is now open for the Newstalk ZB People’s Choice Award by visiting the Tauranga Business Chamber website or using the direct voting link: www.tauranga.org.nz/tba/peoples-choice.



