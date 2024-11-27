Finalists announced for Tauranga Business Awards 2024

The Tauranga Business Awards finalists have been announced.

The awards, sponsored by Farmer Autovillage, are at Mercury Baypark Arena on February 13 and Newstalk ZB host Kerre Woodham will be the MC.

Category winners will be announced, as well as Tauranga’s Business of the Year and the People’s Choice Award.

The event is an opportunity to discover business successes across the region, connect with leading professionals in the area and celebrate the year’s achievements.

Judges now enter the next phases of judging, which includes site visits with the finalists and a finalist pitch session.