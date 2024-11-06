With a celebrated career in radio, television and print, Woodham’s presence at the upcoming awards promises to bring extra vibrancy to the event as Tauranga celebrates the success of businesses across the
Western Bay. Newstalk ZB host Kerre Woodham (formerly known as Kerre McIvor) in studio in Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham
The awards will be held at
Mount Maunganui’s Mercury Baypark on February 13 and intend to shine a light on inspiring local business stories through the theme of navigating new horizons.
The evening will be filled with networking opportunities, and celebration whilst recognising the local community through a gourmet dining experience provided by Bay Catering.
Tauranga Business Chamber has extended the deadline for entries to the awards with requests from applicants seeking additional time to finalise submissions.
The new deadline is November 18 at 12pm, providing all businesses across the Bay of Plenty with the chance to prepare the best applications that represent their achievements.
Chad Hooker, Bay Venues chief executive, said his team was excited to welcome some of the Bay of Plenty’s finest businesses and celebrate their successes at Mercury Baypark.
“The awards are a valuable opportunity to recognise hard work and innovation in our community, and we’re honoured to be part of this important event.”
Open to businesses of all sizes, industries and backgrounds, the Tauranga Business Awards have designed this year’s categories to celebrate achievements across various sectors.
Celebrations at the Tauranga Business Awards 2023. Photo / Salina Galvin
The 2025 ceremony has a new streamlined application process with new categories: Employer of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year and Excellence in Industry.
Private, public, and not-for-profit entities are all eligible to apply, with specific criteria for each category.
The award categories will highlight businesses contributing significantly to the region’s economy and social landscape.
For more information and to apply, visit
tauranga.org.nz/awards/. 2025 Farmer Autovillage Tauranga Business Awards categories Best Emerging Business Excellence in Manufacturing Excellence in International Trade Excellence in Innovation Excellence in Industry Achievement Excellence in Māori and Pacific Business Emerging Leader of the Year Excellence in Marketing Impact Employer of the Year People’s Choice Award Tauranga Business of the Year