With a celebrated career in radio, television and print, Woodham’s presence at the upcoming awards promises to bring extra vibrancy to the event as Tauranga celebrates the success of businesses across the Western Bay.

Newstalk ZB host Kerre Woodham (formerly known as Kerre McIvor) in studio in Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The awards will be held at Mount Maunganui’s Mercury Baypark on February 13 and intend to shine a light on inspiring local business stories through the theme of navigating new horizons.

The evening will be filled with networking opportunities, and celebration whilst recognising the local community through a gourmet dining experience provided by Bay Catering.

Tauranga Business Chamber has extended the deadline for entries to the awards with requests from applicants seeking additional time to finalise submissions.

The new deadline is November 18 at 12pm, providing all businesses across the Bay of Plenty with the chance to prepare the best applications that represent their achievements.

Chad Hooker, Bay Venues chief executive, said his team was excited to welcome some of the Bay of Plenty’s finest businesses and celebrate their successes at Mercury Baypark.

“The awards are a valuable opportunity to recognise hard work and innovation in our community, and we’re honoured to be part of this important event.”

Open to businesses of all sizes, industries and backgrounds, the Tauranga Business Awards have designed this year’s categories to celebrate achievements across various sectors.

Celebrations at the Tauranga Business Awards 2023. Photo / Salina Galvin

The 2025 ceremony has a new streamlined application process with new categories: Employer of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year and Excellence in Industry.

Private, public, and not-for-profit entities are all eligible to apply, with specific criteria for each category.

The award categories will highlight businesses contributing significantly to the region’s economy and social landscape.

For more information and to apply, visit tauranga.org.nz/awards/.

2025 Farmer Autovillage Tauranga Business Awards categories

Best Emerging Business

Excellence in Manufacturing

Excellence in International Trade

Excellence in Innovation

Excellence in Industry Achievement

Excellence in Māori and Pacific Business

Emerging Leader of the Year

Excellence in Marketing Impact

Employer of the Year

People’s Choice Award

Tauranga Business of the Year



