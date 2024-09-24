Local export business Kids Ride Shotgun celebrated winning Tauranga Business of the Year Award in 2023. Photo / Salina Galvin

“The business awards showcase inspiring stories as many people are eager to find out those who have been performing well despite the economic challenges,” Cowley said.

The 2025 ceremony will have a new streamlined application process and new categories: Employer of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year and Excellence in Industry.

Private, public, and not-for-profit entities were all eligible to apply, with specific criteria for each category.

“While it’s a tough economy for some right now, what a way to launch into 2025 with a celebration of the region’s greatest success stories.

“We’re looking forward to the exciting announcement later next month from Newstalk ZB about the event ceremony.”

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley (left) with James Trevelyan (right), who won the Corporate Leadership award in 2021. Photo / Salina Galvin

Promising an evening of celebration and recognition for the region’s business community, the 2025 awards were an opportunity for businesses to look back on the milestones and achievements that had led them to where they are now.

Mike Farmer, managing director of Farmer Autovillage, shared his thoughts on the new sponsorship.

“Farmer Autovillage is proud to support the Tauranga Business Awards as the naming rights sponsor.

“We believe in the importance of acknowledging the hard work and dedication of businesses in our region.

“These awards provide a fantastic platform to showcase the talent and innovation that Tauranga has to offer,” Farmer said.

The Tauranga Business Chamber is encouraging the public to nominate anyone they love who is eligible for the 10 different categories.

All finalists will have their successes celebrated publicly and are given the chance to elevate the profile of their business and brand.

Applications are open until midnight on November 7, 2024.

For more information and to apply, visit tauranga.org.nz/awards/.





2025 Farmer Autovillage Tauranga Business Awards categories