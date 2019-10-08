COMMENT:

Winning Lotto is the absolute kiwi dream for all of us who live in New Zealand.

Discussing "what would you spend your lotto winnings on?" is a game played by so many of us as we allow ourselves to dream of winning big.

This week's $28 million jackpot is no different and many across the Bay of Plenty have been eager to secure tickets for Saturday's draw.

A lot of us say we would quit our jobs straight away, however, I have always wondered how bored I would be without the routine and challenge of work. Perhaps going part-time

