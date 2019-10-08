COMMENT:

Winning Lotto is the absolute kiwi dream for all of us who live in New Zealand.

Discussing "what would you spend your lotto winnings on?" is a game played by so many of us as we allow ourselves to dream of winning big.

This week's $28 million jackpot is no different and many across the Bay of Plenty have been eager to secure tickets for Saturday's draw.

Advertisement

A lot of us say we would quit our jobs straight away, however, I have always wondered how bored I would be without the routine and challenge of work. Perhaps going part-time or owning my own business could be a better option?

$28 million is a huge amount of money. It is almost more than life changing, I think even I would struggle to spend so much.

So here's my list of 10 things I would splurge on. I'll start with the boring and predictable ones and work my way up.

1. Debt. Not just mine and my husband's, but the mortgages of my nearest and dearest. It would be amazing to see my extended whānau not having to struggle with house payments and daily living.

2. I would put aside money into four separate bank accounts for my boys. Money that they could use for university fees should they ever wish to go, first homes in the future and money to help start them on their way. Depending on the age of each of our four boys, I would limit when they could access the money. I don't think I'd ever give them free range access to it though, rather helping them to make good informed choices alongside fun smaller purchases.

3. Third on my list would be buying a couple of old-school cars. My husband and I have always loved them and so I think a 1971 Ford Mustang and a 1968 Chevy Impala would be on the cards. His and hers. This would satisfy our petrol heads and love of hearing the sound of V8 engines.

4. A beach house to live in, one that is super close to the beach and big enough to have extended family come and stay even if they do end up on the lawn in tents. Living near the beach has always been a dream of mine and with the way house prices are continuing to rise in the Bay of Plenty, winning Lotto is probably the only way to make that dream a reality.

5. Of course there would be international travel. A lot of travel. First up would be a family trip to a Pacific island to relax and take it all in that we were 28 x millionaires. Then I'd love to take my closest girlfriends to Fashion Week. And I'm not talking about in Auckland. We would go to Fashion Weeks in Paris, London, New York and Milan. Then the hubby and I could take a 10-year anniversary second honeymoon trip around America. I've always wanted to go to Africa and Mexico, so let's just add those to the list as well. That should satisfy my travel buzz for a wee while at least.

Advertisement

6. I'd buy a coffee shop. I've always wanted to own one. But instead of working in it daily, I'd employ others to do that and just waltz in when I feel like it to play shops and make coffees. Let's call it Jane Doe? for a laugh, because you will hardly ever see me working there. Except maybe for the free daily coffee.

7. Then I'd head back to Fiji to buy an island resort or perhaps even a whole island. One that I can go to anytime I feel like heading back to summer weather. Family and friends would always have free accommodation. Heck, let's just add a private jet to the list and they can fly there for free as well.

8. A massive dress-up party for whānau and friends. One where I can hire an events company which can do the entire venue set up and clean-up. We will eat yummy food prepared by a famous chef and dance the night away with a famous band and DJ.

9. By this stage of my spending spree after winning the jackpot, I imagine I'll be starting to feel a bit guilty. So now I would include making donations to my favourite charities, starting with the NZ Mental Health Foundation, Breast Cancer Foundation and Child Cancer Research.

10. Finally, a massive shopping spree at all of my favourite New Zealand designer clothing stores. I'd donate all my old clothes and upgrade to a huge walk-in wardrobe with my own makeup artist on call for when I need one.

Money can ruin people though and I guess no one would know how they would benefit, react or spend until the winning Lotto ticket was in your hands. We hear so many stories about people winning big and then blowing the entire winnings and ending up with nothing.

I would pay for a financial adviser to help me invest and spend wisely after I'd had a bit of fun. I reckon guilt from gaining so much money while many others have none, are homeless or otherwise struggling would get to me too after a while. Helping to fix and fund local issues could be a new direction for me if I had the money to back me. Who knows? Maybe, I'd even run for council.

I'd like to think $28 million wouldn't change me, but I'm guessing it would. While I feel extremely blessed with my current life, all of which has come through hard work and perseverance, many of us dream of what we would do if we won the big one. Perhaps, only a couple of million dollars would be better, I could scale back on my dream wish list and live a happy simpler life.

What would you spend $28 million on?