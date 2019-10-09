BAY NEWS BITES

Hokianga Toastmasters members have become Guinness world champions after their efforts in a mammoth speech competition in Auckland.

The group received a certificate acknowledging their support in the Toastmasters District 112 New Zealand Guinness World Record Speech Marathon challenge held at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre from April 21 to 26.

Hokianga club members Graeme Kettle, Emily Glew, Troy Smith, John O'Connell, Shaun Reilly and Brad Hedger took part in the event which saw a new world record for the longest marathon speech set at 127 hours, 31 minutes and 43 seconds.

