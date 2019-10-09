BAY NEWS BITES

Hokianga Toastmasters members have become Guinness world champions after their efforts in a mammoth speech competition in Auckland.

The group received a certificate acknowledging their support in the Toastmasters District 112 New Zealand Guinness World Record Speech Marathon challenge held at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre from April 21 to 26.

Hokianga club members Graeme Kettle, Emily Glew, Troy Smith, John O'Connell, Shaun Reilly and Brad Hedger took part in the event which saw a new world record for the longest marathon speech set at 127 hours, 31 minutes and 43 seconds.

171 toastmasters from 71 clubs – including 67 from the north island, two from the south island, one from Australia and one from India – attended the "Run the Red" event.

Each spoke for more than five minutes, with most speaking for more than 10 minutes and some for over an hour.

Club member Graeme Kettle said the small club was pivotal in the success of the event.

"There were some really good quality speeches. It's a small club in the Hokianga but we punch above our weight."

The attending members also spent time supporting the event as part of the required audience, particularly over the night sessions.

The group now meet at the old dairy factory in Kaikohe on the last Wednesday of the month at 5.30pm.

Men's health

The Waipapa and Districts Lions club is encouraging the community to get on board a free men's health night at the Turner Centre on October 22.

The main presentation is being made by Kerikeri GP Dr Chris Reid, who is also a faculty member of PreKure, an institution set up to help prevent illness, rather than cure it.

There will be a panel of health experts at the event, including a pharmacist, diabetic nurse, leisure company and fitness trainer.

Reid said Kiwi blokes have a reputation for thinking that medical conditions will always "be alright".

"Yet we are losing men of all ages to preventable diseases and New Zealand has some of the highest rates of skin cancer, bowel cancer, diabetes and prostate cancer," he said.

"Discussing medical issues is not something to be embarrassed about and it is so vital to monitor your own health signs, simple changes in lifestyle can improve health almost immediately and many painful, serious and even life-threatening conditions can be avoided by regular check-ups."

There will then be a question and answer session after the talk, along with a free raffle and free food, tea and coffee.

The event starts at 6pm.

Floral art

Get inspired by creative floral art at this year's Northland Area Floral Art Designer of the Year competition.

The competition, held at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on October 18 is between Kerikeri, Whangarei, Doubtless Bay and Kaitaia floral art clubs.

The floral art show winning entry by Jan de Vries last time the competition was held in Kerikeri in 2014. Photo / Supplied

Designs will be judged to find the Northland designer of the year and the public can view the arrangements from 10am to 4pm for a $5 admission fee.

There will also be a floral art demonstration by Francine Thomas, an expert in floristry and floral art, from 11am to 1pm costing $15.

Thomas has presented many workshops and large floral theatres in New Zealand and overseas. In 2016 she won the New Zealand Floral Art Designer and National Demonstrator at the World Association of Floral Artists show in Dublin and in 2018 won the Australia Floral Art Designer competition.

Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz for more information.

Working bee

Tai Tokerau Community Time Bank is holding its first garden working bee on October 13.

The event is a chance to share experiences and stories over a pot-luck lunch at midday and find out how the timebank can benefit the community.

A time bank is an alternative economy system which doesn't involve exchanging any money, instead relying on sharing skills like child care, tutoring, driving lessons, home repairs or odd jobs.

One person will volunteer their time to another, then "spend" that time by asking someone else to do something for them.

At 1pm roll up your sleeves and earn some time bank credits; the work will help Di Maxwell get her Waipapa garden ready for the Kerikeri Sustainable Gardens Tour later this year.

If you are keen to learn how it works, earn a few time banking hours and meet up with fellow time bankers, RSVP to Charlotte at charlotte.tttimebank@gmail.com

Ceramic artist

Greg Barron knows a thing or two about earth.

The Whangarei resident creates his art using the medium from his Glenbervie studio and gallery.

Whangārei ceramic artist Greg Barron is a guest artist in this year's Kerikeri Open Art Studios Trail. Photo / Supplied

The multi award-winning Northland ceramic artist is looking forward to making a guest appearance at the Kerikeri Open Art Studios (Koast) Trail this Labour Weekend.

He will be based at The Little Black Gallery on Saturday and some of Monday and "welcomes a chance to chat about clay and creativity."

Barron, a recent prize-winner at Quarry Arts Centre Open Ceramics Award, has been working with clay for decades, but what he creates with it continues to evolve.

Whangārei ceramic artist Greg Barron is a guest artist in this year's Kerikeri Open Art Studios Trail. Photo / Supplied

"As a student, I learnt about the rudimentary things like raw materials, setting up a workshop, kilns and glazing, then for twenty years I made domestic ware," he said.

"But after a difficult marital split, I started thinking more deeply about who I was and what I valued about my work, and I began working on some individual pieces. I realised they were feeding something within me and were much more interesting to pursue. I kept up my ceramic craft but I was also exploring the art of ceramics."

Visit www.koast.org.nz for more information.

Auction event

Hospice Mid-Northland's Art and Collectables Auction "Open to the Public" event is on October 11 from 10am to 2pm.



This is a chance for the community to come in and place bids on both the silent auction items and organise absentee bids for the live art. The "buy now" table will be open at this time too.

Visit www.hospicemn.org.nz or email fundraising@hospicemn.org.nz for more information.

Work recognised

When it comes to actively supporting his community, few can hold a candle to Kawakawa's Johnson Davis.

Now he is terminally ill, but the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust, in partnership with Mayor John Carter, made sure his contributions were recognised at a surprise function on September 28.

Johnson and Lisa Davis with Mayor John Carter, who presented his Far North District Council community award.

Fellow railway trust stalwart Frank Leadley detailed Davis' extraordinary record of service to his community, including as a current member of the Kawakawa Business and Community Association, the inaugural committee for the Kawakawa Community Centre, the upgrade of the Te Papawai community swimming pool and the Ruapekapeka Pā Memorial Trust.

He was a member of the Whangaroa-Bay of Islands Community Board that built the Hundertwasser toilets in Kawakawa, and the Hundertwasser Memorial Park Trust.

"Johnson's legacy to the Kawakawa community is one that has been built on a great spirit of determination and pride, and is one that will not be forgotten," Leadley said.

Fellow Kawakawa stalwart Noma Shepherd also expressed great admiration.

"His knowledge and obvious passion for this area is much respected. But his main love has been the railway, and he has spent countless hours not only on the trust but in practical work involved in restoration. It has been an honour to know and work with him."

Carter presented him with a special community award on behalf of the Far North District Council and reiterated the special place that Davis would always hold in the life and history of the Kawakawa community.

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenling@windowslive.com along with your contact details.