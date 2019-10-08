Far North voters face their biggest choice since their district council was created in 1989, with 11 candidates vying to become the next mayor.

To help anyone who's still undecided, we asked them one question: What is the biggest issue facing the Far North district, and what would you do to fix it if elected?

Voting closes at noon on Saturday. It's now too late to post your ballot papers but you can drop them off at Far North District Council service centres at Te Ahu in Kaitaia, the John Butler Centre in Kerikeri or the council headquarters on Memorial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.