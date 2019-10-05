They took a little while to get going this season but the Bay of Plenty Volcanix seem to have figured out the formula to winning.

They got their first win over Waikato last weekend and now the Bay of Plenty women are teetering on the edge of the Premiership to-four after a 30-17 over Manawatu at the Tauranga Domain yesterday.
READ MORE:
Farah Palmer Cup: Why newly-named 2019 Bay of Plenty Volcanix squad can win competition
Bay of Plenty v Counties Manukau: Volcanix ready for tough battle in Farah Palmer Cup opener
Premium - Farah Palmer Cup: Slow

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.