Nibula, good day. Tomorrow, Sunday, October 6, marks the start of Fijian Language Week.

There are a number of language weeks throughout the year, which provide a catalyst to learn even just a few words from different cultures, so I thought I'd use different greetings in my column to support this.

Today, Saturday, October 5, our latest exhibition Mystery of History opens at 2pm. This exhibition brings out special, interesting, mysterious and unusual items from the collection.

Staff at the museum worked with a focus group of children, who helped shape and design the exhibition by identifying which objects they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.