Nibula, good day. Tomorrow, Sunday, October 6, marks the start of Fijian Language Week.

There are a number of language weeks throughout the year, which provide a catalyst to learn even just a few words from different cultures, so I thought I'd use different greetings in my column to support this.

Today, Saturday, October 5, our latest exhibition Mystery of History opens at 2pm. This exhibition brings out special, interesting, mysterious and unusual items from the collection.

Staff at the museum worked with a focus group of children, who helped shape and design the exhibition by identifying which objects they found interesting and which they didn't.

The focus group also had input into both the type of language used and the content of the labels. Presented in a way designed to appeal to younger and older audiences alike, this exhibition definitely has something for everyone.

There are plenty of opportunities for children and adults to play, be entertained and explore in this fun and colourful exhibition.

Everyone's invited to the opening at 2pm today, so we hope many of you will come to MTG Hawke's Bay and join in the fun. We encourage young and old to dress up in a favourite costume and enjoy the festive atmosphere - we even have some spot prizes to give away.

There are still some places available on Jo Dixey's stitching technique taster sessions today and tomorrow.

Jo Dixey led the Stitch project, creating an Art Deco inspired panel now displayed at the Napier Conference Centre, Napier War Memorial Centre.

This project saw hundreds and hundreds of people come in to add some stitches as part of this community activity. A fair amount of fun and laughter was generated amongst those engaged in stitching the panel. Jo Dixey is a renowned embroiderer and her Technique Taster sessions are bound to be both educational and inspiring.

Next weekend, Sunday, October 13 at 2pm in the Century Theatre, we're showing the movie Utu Redux, a remake of the 1983 Utu. This is a classic movie worthy of a second viewing or, if you haven't seen it before, definitely a part of New Zealand culture worth experiencing.

Laura Vodanovich

This is the final week of the museum's school holiday programme, most of which were fully booked. However there are still a few places available on the last programme, Fun with Foam, suitable for 5 to 7-year-olds, so make sure you get in quick before places are sold out.

Another festive event just around the corner is White Night, which happens on Saturday evening, October 19. This event is part of a worldwide movement, with arts and cultural facilities opening their doors for one evening each year – creating a citywide arts and culture focus.

There are food stalls available around the cultural precinct area, activities and events, as well as a whole number of galleries and other facilities to visit and enjoy on the night.

Whether you're looking for entertainment, education, social interaction, artistic inspiration, a sense of wonderment, or to feel connected to your culture and community, there's always something to engage people at MTG.

Laura Vodanovich is MTG director.

WHAT'S ON



Mystery of History Exhibition opening. Saturday, October 5, 2pm. Join us for the opening of our new exhibition. Free, family-friendly event, all welcome.

Technique Tasters with tutor Jo Dixey, learn different stitch techniques including crewelwork, goldwork, and blackwork. Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

Show Me Shorts – The Sampler. Short Film Festival. Sunday, October 6, 6pm. Tickets available from the front desk at MTG now.

Behind the scenes tour – Woven Taonga. Tuesday, October 8, 12pm-1pm. SOLD OUT.

School Holiday Programme – Fun with foam (5-7 years). Wednesday, October 9, 10am-11.30am. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

NZ Wars and Compulsory History Curriculum Speaking Event. Short lectures on the New Zealand Wars and the Compulsory History Curriculum, book sales and signings. Thursday, October 10, 7pm. Please register through Eventbrite.

MTG Movie Club: Utu Redux. A remake of Geoff Murphy's original 1983 classic, Utu. MTG Century Theatre, Sunday, October 13, 2pm. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

For full details visit www.mtghawkesbay.com