The classic Kiwi corner shop, the butcher, the neighbourhood clothes store. Everyone knows an owner-operated business that has crumpled as a big company sweeps into town and sets up shop. Now, Bay pharmacies are facing the same challenge. Reporter Jean Bell speaks to those bracing themselves as a big Australian corporation prepares to come to Tauranga.

Bay pharmacies have expressed concerns as an Australian pharmacy chain prepares to open in Tauranga.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands the Chemist Warehouse, which on its New Zealand website offers free prescriptions ($5 off the standard subsidised prescription charge), is set to open doors to a store in Bethlehem and is advertising jobs.

Unichem Metro Bethlehem pharmacy owner Steel Chin expected to lose customers and in his opinion the local community would suffer.

"It's been really stressful few months for me and for my family. We're here to care for people's health but retail business is about making money."

He said in his view the customer service that staff at smaller pharmacies provided ensured customers received the best advice.

He said the healthcare professionals at smaller community pharmacies were obliged to offer comprehensive and personalised advice within the customer's budget.

He said free prescriptions offered by Chemist Warehouse and Countdown gave the appearance that pharmacists were cheating customers by charging $5 for prescriptions.

But pharmacists did not profit off the fee because it was passed on to the Government as part of the co-payment subsidy scheme, Chin said.

He said giants such as Countdown and Chemist Warehouse were able to absorb the $5 cost but smaller pharmacies could not.

"It makes it look like we're ripping people off. It's disheartening as a pharmacist."

My Pharmacy Pāpāmoa Plaza owner Ben Van Den Borst said in his opinion Chemist Warehouse offered pricing that no community pharmacy could match.

He said in his view the store would undermine local owner-operators who were invested in the community and in his opinion would not increase the community's access to healthcare.

"We care about the customers. I've seen the grandmother, I've seen the kids, who have now grown up and are having kids of their own.

"We hope that customers will continue to support us just as we have supported the community."

The Bay of Plenty Times has approached the Chemist Warehouse for comment.

Countdown head pharmacist Jeremy Armes said the supermarket had received positive customer feedback since offering free prescriptions in June and "different businesses have different operating models".

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said Chemist Warehouse worked off a similar model to supermarket pharmacies but there were customers who preferred locally-owned alternatives.

Small retailers could look to target local buyers and aim to be the trusted local experts to build customer loyalty and brand value, he said.

Ministry of Health chief advisor for pharmacy, Andi Shirtcliffe, said the decision to waive the $5 co-payment fee was made at the pharmacy's discretion.

She confirmed the cost was absorbed by the business but the Government still deducted the cost off the pharmacy's payment.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board primary care portfolio manager Andrea Baker said a pharmacy needed to meet a range of standards before opening.

Baker said the District Health Board recently approved a policy for new pharmacy applications after September 18. The policy covered matters including staffing, reducing inequalities and location.

Street poll - 'What's important to you when it comes to choosing a pharmacy?"

Brookfield resident Win Kane. Photo / Andrew Warner

Win Kane, 70s, Brookfield

"I go to the local one - it's close and convenient."

Brookfield resident Marianne Kane. Photo / Andrew Warner

Marianne Kane, 70s, Brookfield

"Customer service. I go to the local one as they generally know who you are."

Judea resident Eliza Benfell. Photo / Andrew Warner

Eliza Benfell, 65, Judea

"Price is important, especially when you've got four sick grandchildren during winter."