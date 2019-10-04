The classic Kiwi corner shop, the butcher, the neighbourhood clothes store. Everyone knows an owner-operated business that has crumpled as a big company sweeps into town and sets up shop. Now, Bay pharmacies are facing the same challenge. Reporter Jean Bell speaks to those bracing themselves as a big Australian corporation prepares to come to Tauranga.

Bay pharmacies have expressed concerns as an Australian pharmacy chain prepares to open in Tauranga.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands the Chemist Warehouse, which on its New Zealand website offers free prescriptions ($5 off the standard subsidised prescription charge), is set to open

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.