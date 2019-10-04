On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The classic Kiwi corner shop, the butcher, the neighbourhood clothes store. Everyone knows an owner-operated business that has crumpled as a big company sweeps into town and sets up shop. Now, Bay pharmacies are facing the same challenge. Reporter Jean Bell speaks to those bracing themselves as a big Australian corporation prepares to come to Tauranga.
Bay pharmacies have expressed concerns as an Australian pharmacy chain prepares to open in Tauranga.
The Bay of Plenty Times understands the Chemist Warehouse, which on its New Zealand website offers free prescriptions ($5 off the standard subsidised prescription charge), is set to opendoors to a store in Bethlehem and is advertising jobs.
Unichem Metro Bethlehem pharmacy owner Steel Chin expected to lose customers and in his opinion the local community would suffer.
He said in his view the store would undermine local owner-operators who were invested in the community and in his opinion would not increase the community's access to healthcare.
"We care about the customers. I've seen the grandmother, I've seen the kids, who have now grown up and are having kids of their own.
"We hope that customers will continue to support us just as we have supported the community."
The Bay of Plenty Times has approached the Chemist Warehouse for comment.
Countdown head pharmacist Jeremy Armes said the supermarket had received positive customer feedback since offering free prescriptions in June and "different businesses have different operating models".
Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said Chemist Warehouse worked off a similar model to supermarket pharmacies but there were customers who preferred locally-owned alternatives.
Small retailers could look to target local buyers and aim to be the trusted local experts to build customer loyalty and brand value, he said.
Ministry of Health chief advisor for pharmacy, Andi Shirtcliffe, said the decision to waive the $5 co-payment fee was made at the pharmacy's discretion.
She confirmed the cost was absorbed by the business but the Government still deducted the cost off the pharmacy's payment.
Bay of Plenty District Health Board primary care portfolio manager Andrea Baker said a pharmacy needed to meet a range of standards before opening.
Baker said the District Health Board recently approved a policy for new pharmacy applications after September 18. The policy covered matters including staffing, reducing inequalities and location.
Street poll - 'What's important to you when it comes to choosing a pharmacy?"
Win Kane, 70s, Brookfield "I go to the local one - it's close and convenient."
Marianne Kane, 70s, Brookfield "Customer service. I go to the local one as they generally know who you are."
Eliza Benfell, 65, Judea "Price is important, especially when you've got four sick grandchildren during winter."