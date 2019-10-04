Flying into Hawke's Bay a few weeks ago I was surprised to see a subdivision on what appeared to be land that emerged in the 1931 earthquake.

Though it was pleasing to see that Napier's population is growing, the subdivision is just above sea level, close to the coast and surely threatened by rising sea-levels that will accompany global warming.

This kind of development symbolises the muddled thinking surrounding climate change.

At the same time as rising tides are progressively rendering houses on the seaward side of the coast road at Haumoana uninhabitable, the local authorities are issuing permits for

