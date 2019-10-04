A quiet revolution is under way in the Far North as a wave of youthful candidates put up their hands to contest local government elections.

The record 90 candidates standing for the Far North District Council include Rawhiti Erstich-Coles, thought to be the youngest New Zealander running for a council seat.

The Ōhaeawai 18-year-old, who is standing in the Kaikohe-Hokianga Ward, is a former Ōkaihau College student now in his first year of a law degree at Auckland University.

