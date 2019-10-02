The festive mood has turned sour for some Onerahi residents as their annual Christmas parade has been cancelled this year.

Because of issues with traffic congestion in previous years, parade organisers Onerahi Community Association have backed out of the event and decided to hold a Christmas carnival instead.

Onerahi man Jeff Pipe, winner of last year's float competition, is disappointed by the decision:

"It's Onerahi's one and only social occasion where the whole community gets together. It's an absolutely fantastic day, and it's just not fair."

Pipe, who volunteers for the local fire brigade, built his first-ever float last year

