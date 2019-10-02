On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
While the parade cancellation is causing upset in Onerahi, Kamo locals can be relieved as their Christmas parade got the green light after fears insufficient funding would stop the 40-year community tradition.
In July, parade organisers Kamo Community Inc announced that the event was at the verge of being cancelled as they couldn't cover the increasing costs anymore – especially expenditures for traffic management had caused headaches for the organisers.
Since then, the community association has received grants from the Whangarei District Council and the Grassroots Trust to afford the $9000 cost for the parade.
Kamo Community Inc chairman Colin Twyman says everyone was relieved that the parade is going ahead on November 30.
"We went through various scenarios, including moving the parade into town. It was a battle," Twyman said.
Kamo business Kia Tupato Security and Traffic offered support with the traffic management which will see the Kamo Rd intersection completely closed off from 9am.
Twyman said the festivity planning was still in the early stages, but there will be market stalls, entertainment from buskers, the annual motorbike parade, a display of classic cars and, of course, Santa will be awaiting the children.
The word on the street
We asked Onerahi locals what they thought about the parade being cancelled due to traffic congestion.
"Everyone here enjoys the parade and I'm sure they'll miss it. It's a real shame. I don't know why people are going on about the traffic."
"They only do two circuits around the block. I can't see why people can't enjoy it. It's a damn shame."
"It's about the community and the kids. It only takes half an hour and it's not worth a big drama. Everybody is too much in a hurry all the time."
"It really sucks. Kids are always looking forward to the parade."