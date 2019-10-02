The story of the Bay of Plenty Volcanix' Farah Palmer Cup campaign so far includes a lot of wondering what could have been. A side brimming with potential and a healthy mix of youth and experience have been punished for making slow starts during the first half of the season. They trailed Counties 19-0 before almost making a comeback, against Auckland they trailed 21-0 at halftime and just fell short of a second half comeback. However, a win over Waikato last time out, followed by the bye, has them sitting fifth and ready to make a push for semifinals.

