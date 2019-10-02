ON THE ROAD

Auckland's Waterview Tunnel has been opened more than two years now and there is no doubt it has been a huge success. With around half-million vehicles using the tunnel every week, the alternative routes have that many fewer vehicles on them - yet road congestion is still Auckland's number one transport problem.

As someone who wants to get through Auckland as quickly as possible, I tend to pick the driving time when I won't be gridlocked. But not everyone has that choice. For a visiting driver getting off a 12-hour flight at Auckland Airport, picking up a rental car and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.