BAY NEWS BITES

The Stage Door Theatre Company is thrilled to have handed over $3450 to the Child Cancer Foundation from its latest hit production, Calendar Girls.

Stage Door President Tim Crawley said the cast came together well under the directorship of David Crewe, with more than 700 people turning out to see the show over four nights from August 1 to 4.

The funds will go toward child cancer research in New Zealand.

Crawley said The Stage Door was pleased to be involved with the cause and met with Child Cancer Foundation northern representative Anna Irvine on September 29 to present the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Greening retires

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New equipment

Quarks exhibition

History lessons

Changes afoot

Paihia events