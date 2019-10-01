BAY NEWS BITES

The Stage Door Theatre Company is thrilled to have handed over $3450 to the Child Cancer Foundation from its latest hit production, Calendar Girls.

Stage Door President Tim Crawley said the cast came together well under the directorship of David Crewe, with more than 700 people turning out to see the show over four nights from August 1 to 4.

The funds will go toward child cancer research in New Zealand.

Crawley said The Stage Door was pleased to be involved with the cause and met with Child Cancer Foundation northern representative Anna Irvine on September 29 to present the donation.

Advertisement

Calendar Girls is a heart-warming, humorous play that has toured the world raising money for cancer charities since the 90s.

It is inspired by a true story about a Women's Institute group in Yorkshire which raises funds for a couch at a cancer unit in memory of one of the member's husband.

They agree to pose nude in a raunchier - but still tasteful - version of their annual fundraising calendar.

Crawley said the play was packed with fun, emotion, and tears and proved a moving experience for audiences.

"The whole show was very emotive, and it was an amazing experience to be in the play. It was such an important subject. What those ladies did in real life, hopefully, we managed to portray to the public in the Bay of Islands."

The Stage Door also produced the Kerikeri Calendar Girls Calendar, funded by local businesses and photographed by Flash Gordon Photography.

Funds raised from calendars, which are still available to purchase from several retail outlets around town including the Kerikeri Post Shop and Putts Green Florist, will also go to the Child Cancer Foundation.

Greening retires

The long-serving chairman of the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board attended a surprise party at The Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell recently to acknowledge his retirement from civic duties.

Advertisement

Terry Greening joined the community board in 2010 as the then newly-created Russell-Opua ward representative and became chairman in 2013.

Terry Greening and his wife Liz with Duke of Marlborough co-owner Riki Kinnaird at the surprise party acknowledging Greening's retirement. Photo / Stephen Western

He said the biggest change during his board tenure has been the ability to sit in on full Far North District Council meetings and being able to vote on two of the council's standing committees.

Greening is also retiring as a trustee from the Russell Museum. He and his wife Liz recently left for a holiday in Kakadu National Park, Australia.

New equipment

An impressive group funding effort has resulted in state-of-the-art equipment for Te Papawai Community Swimming Pool in Kawakawa.

Darrel Francis, who volunteers weekly at the pool by leading the aqua aerobics classes, approached Lis Langstone from Midway in Northland Day Services Trust (Minds) last November to ask if they could apply for a hoist for the pool.

Minds work with people in the community with disabilities to help them develop new skills and provides disability aids and services.

Francis and Langston worked on quotes and funding applications resulting in money from Minds, Pub Charities, The Lion Foundation, and council.

The hoist, which allows disabled people easy and safe access to the swimming pool, has now been installed together with a Moto-med Movement Therapy machine for people with limited mobility. Users can even train sitting in a wheelchair.

The new equipment is free for the public to use, but staff ask they phone ahead to book so they can get the equipment ready.

Quarks exhibition

Doubtless Bay artist Felicity Fahy is launching her latest exhibition The Quarks were in on it from the Beginning at the Turner Centre on October 4 from 5pm-7pm.



The exhibition is "a playful look at the connections we have to each other, this beautiful planet we live with and the cosmos," and runs until November.

Fahy lives near the ocean and paints with acrylics and mixed media on large unstretched canvas, often on the floor.

Connectivity and flow are themes that are central to her work. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz for more information.





History lessons

Waitangi Treaty Grounds chief executive Greg McManus has welcomed the announcement that New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura from 2022.

McManus said he is excited at the prospect of future generations of New Zealanders being more aware of their nation's history.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds chief executive Greg McManus is pleased New Zealand history will be taught in all schools from 2022. Photo / Supplied

"Two things always strike me about visitors to Waitangi," he said.

"Firstly, a general lack of knowledge about the origins of our nation, especially in regards to the first settlement of Aotearoa by Polynesian voyagers and the later relationships between iwi Māori, the Crown and European settlers and, secondly, how keen people are for more knowledge when they are exposed to new ideas and histories for the first time."

McManus said the new curriculum will be an ideal complement to the wide range of education programmes already offered at Waitangi and will also encourage the development of new programmes.

"We are very interested in offering adult education opportunities as well as the school programmes we currently provide. I predict a huge increase in interest in learning about our history, similar to the demand for te reo Māori classes we are seeing throughout the country."

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds hosts more than 130,000 visitors a year, including nearly 10,000 school students on organised class trips.

Changes afoot

The Sea Change movement was officially launched with a cutting of the harakeke at the Kororipo Pa Basin near the Stone Store in Kerikeri on September 22.

The new lobby group was formed with the aim of changing the way councils operate in the Far North.

The Sea Change group cutting of the harakeke; Inge Bremer, Judy Reinken, Marara Rogers, Craig Salmon, Roger Gale, Rolf Mueller-Glodde, Janine McVeagh, Jane Banfield and Frey and Reuben Trimble. Photo / Supplied

More than 50 people turned out to listen to the group of feisty grannies and politically engaged locals share their frustrations.

Spokeswoman Jane Banfield said 13 council candidates were invited to respond to the question, "What is the most important change you want council to do in the next three years?"

Common themes emerged, she said, including clean water, climate change and unity within council along with solving local problems with a respectful attitude.

The group is targeting the Far North District Council, the Northland Regional Council and council-owned company Far North Holdings, as well as the district's three community boards.

They presented a list of actions they believe need to be taken by councillors during the next term of office.

Banfield said the launch highlighted the group's teamwork, and separate interests, and how they had come together with a shared kaupapa.

Paihia events

Everyone is welcome to the Focus Paihia Community Trust annual general meeting on October 16.

The AGM formalities take place at Waitangi Golf Club from 5.30pm-6.30pm followed by an official opening at the Waitangi Mountain Bike Hub.

A free shuttle bus service will be available on the night from the golf club to the hub and back.

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenling@windowslive.com along with your contact details.