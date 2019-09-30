A new butcher is in town as Havelock North's oldest butchery is sold to well-known Hawke's Bay brand Waipawa Butchery.

Owners Duncan Smith and Annabel Tapley-Smith have bought the business which has been providing Havelock North's meat goods for 92 years.

"We had been coming up here to markets for a while and people would always ask when we were going to move up here or open a store," Tapley- Smith said.

"To be able to make the move has been great but to have this space come available and to carry on the great work Paul (Greaney) has done

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.