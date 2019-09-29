When a Tibetan monk arrived to serve as the spiritual leader of Whangārei's fledgling Buddhist centre, he said he would stay for two years.

Twenty years to the week since then, Buddhists from all over New Zealand will gather at Jam Tse Dhargyey Ling Buddhist Centre next weekend to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Venerable Geshe Sangey Thinley's residence there.

It is expected to be a large gathering to give thanks and prayers to the humble monk who is highly respected among Buddhist faithful and scholars in New Zealand and abroad.

Physically, Jam Tse Dhargyey Ling was just a small

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.