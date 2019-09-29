When a Tibetan monk arrived to serve as the spiritual leader of Whangārei's fledgling Buddhist centre, he said he would stay for two years.

Twenty years to the week since then, Buddhists from all over New Zealand will gather at Jam Tse Dhargyey Ling Buddhist Centre next weekend to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Venerable Geshe Sangey Thinley's residence there.

It is expected to be a large gathering to give thanks and prayers to the humble monk who is highly respected among Buddhist faithful and scholars in New Zealand and abroad.

Physically, Jam Tse Dhargyey Ling was just a small house on a steep section on Parakiore Hill, near Kamo, when the monk fondly known as Geshe-La arrived on October 1, 1999.

Advertisement

Geshe Sangey Thinley came from Sera Je Monastery in Southern India, having never before been out of Tibet or India, or living outside the monastic system. His culture shock would have been added to by being driven from Auckland airport to Whangārei by a woman, Buddhist centre co-ordinator Kaari Schlebach said.

During the blessing of the Peace Stupa at Jam Tse Dhargyey Ling, high above Whangārei, in 2008.

''Despite all the challenges of his arriving all those years ago to a very simple house at the top of Parakiore Hill, the Buddhist centre has flourished into a valued community asset that has brought benefit to many people over the years with Geshe-la at its helm,'' Schleback said.

''In honour of Geshe-la's contribution, monks, nuns and friends from all over New Zealand are arriving in Whangarei next weekend to join us in making long 'life' requesting prayers to Geshe-la, an elaborate ceremony involving many offerings and recitations.

''When Geshe-la received an invitation to become a resident teacher of this small centre in a place called Whangārei, New Zealand, he accepted the invitation and said that he would stay for two years. This celebration marks 20 years.

''Obviously we are biased, but we really feel very blessed that Whangārei is home to this wonderful person whose only motivation is to be of benefit to others and has dedicated his life to this aim since he was 6-years-old.''

The spiritual leader Jam Tse Dhargyey Ling Buddhist Centre in Whangārei is fondly known as Geshe-La.

Geshe Sangey Thinley was born in Eastern Tibet in 1941 and as a small boy was enrolled in the Dhargey Monastery to begin his studies. In 1957 he went to the Monastic University of Sera and in 1959 took his novice vows but, while still a teenager, he had to leave Tibet when it was taken over by the Communist Chinese.

He escaped by walking over the Himalayas, joining 1500 other exiled monks and nuns in Buxador, in a former English prison camp called Buxa Chogar.

He spent the next eight years in the place he describes as a ''hell realm'', where the inhabitants suffered illness and starvation, and many died.

Advertisement

After surviving that ordeal, he and several other monks were sent to South India, near Mysore, where the Indian government had gifted a dense forest area to the Tibetan refugees.

There Geshe Sangey Thinley spent four years helping cut down the forest and build the Sera Monastery which is currently home to 4000 people.

He continued to study and in 1973 entered the highest class (Lharam) in the monastery and gained the highest qualification in 1990.

Geshe Sangey Thinley continued to teach young monks before being asked to come to New Zealand and lead the spiritual teachings in Whangārei.

He became a New Zealand citizen in 2006.

Their Whangārei life includes watching local football matches: from left, Geshe Sonam Rinchen, Geshe Jamyang Sherab and Ven Nyima Gyaltse.

He and the city's other Buddhist monks are a familiar part of the community, and the general public is often invited to Buddhist Centre celebrations. Anyone is welcome at next weekend's celebration where there will be a number of events, including early morning meditations for peace in the Stupa, the long-life prayers on Saturday morning, and dinners.