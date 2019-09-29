I see that the student strike was a resounding success throughout New Zealand.

All young people can tell us adults what is wrong with this country and how it has been mismanaged ever since the industrial revolution.

At this point, no one has said what should be done to correct the situation - oh yes, we should do away with oil and coal.

Then where would we get our plastics and synthetic clothing materials etc from, or the surfboards even the pleasure boats and the toothbrushes we use are plastic.

Combs could be made from whalebone, but that would not go down too well, would it? As well, the bitumen on the roads comes from oil.

However, following my comments about saving the planet, here are some suggestions of mine: Students could walk or bike to school; stay at home instead of going away for the holidays and certainly do not fly either in NZ or go overseas; must not borrow Mum's car to go to the school ball, go by bus, and, by the way, that synthetic material for your frock should be either cotton or rayon; stockings must not be nylon; even your cell phone is mainly plastic.

Of course what about asking Rotorua Lakes Council for some unused land around the city, organise a large group of students to plant trees and keep them weeded till they grow, and they will help to soak up carbon dioxide, and the city will have a new park.

What do you think about these ideas?

John Smale

Fairy Springs



Allergy alert

The Government seems to be handing out money left, right and centre, but it is forgetting to think about its decisions in the real world e.g. "free lunches for school children!"

Sounds good but what about all the children with food allergies these days or cultural diets?

Egg free, nut free, gluten free, vegetarian, vegan, and so it goes.

How are they going to work this out to cover the diets of every child?

It will cost a lot more than they realise. Will be interesting.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

