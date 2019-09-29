I see that the student strike was a resounding success throughout New Zealand.

All young people can tell us adults what is wrong with this country and how it has been mismanaged ever since the industrial revolution.

At this point, no one has said what should be done to correct the situation - oh yes, we should do away with oil and coal.

Then where would we get our plastics and synthetic clothing materials etc from, or the surfboards even the pleasure boats and the toothbrushes we use are plastic.

Combs could be made from whalebone, but that would not

