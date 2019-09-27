A retiring city councillor has fired parting shots at some colleagues with a brutal performance ranking -- two weeks from polling day.

Max Mason's scores and comments about fellow councillors were published in the Bay of Plenty Times on Friday in a full-page advert taken out by the Campaign for Better Council Governance.

Campaign chairman Alan Withy told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend the group had neither taken donations from candidates nor given donations to candidates.

But the councillor given the highest score in the advert has admitted he knew Mason was working on it in advance and encouraged

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.