Tauranga City Council did "huge damage" to relations with Māori by going back on its decision to give 11 Mission St to the Ōtamataha Trust, a prominent local figure says.

On September 10, the council conditionally resolved to give the historic section, which neighbours the Elms, to the trust, which would lease it to the Elms Foundation for $1 a year.

After complaints about the process taken to reach that decision, it was revoked yesterday.

Votes to give the land directly to either the trust or foundation failed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Seeking a middle ground - and in recognition of its division -

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One issue, one meeting, four votes