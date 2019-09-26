An electric brand of attacking rugby sees the Bay of Plenty Steamers sitting comfortably in second place on the Mitre 10 Cup Championship table.

However, this weekend they face their biggest test yet. Tomorrow, the Steamers host the unbeaten Hawke's Bay Magpies at the Tauranga Domain.

Hawke's Bay sit atop the table with six wins and a draw, seven points ahead of Bay of Plenty who have five wins and two losses. It sets up what is sure to be a highly anticipated Battle of the Bays.

Last time these two sides met, in Napier last year, Hawke's Bay scored a converted try in the dying minutes to steal a 29-28 win.

Advertisement

The Steamers come into this match on the back of a comprehensive 46-22 win over Northland. Coach Clayton McMillan said discipline would be crucial against a Hawke's Bay side setting the standard the year.

"We need to be accurate in everything we do, I think teams have given them access into their own half of the field a little bit too easily through either ill discipline or getting beaten up at the breakdown.

"Our challenge will be trying to minimise their opportunities inside our half. They've scored a lot of tries from mauls this year so we have to respect that."

Bay of Plenty Steamers excitement machine Emoni Narawa makes a break against Northland last week. Photo / Getty Images

In terms of the Steamers' attack though, McMillan did not want to see the players go away from what they have been doing.

"If we take care of our set piece and we get some quality ball to play with - our philosophy all year has been giving our backs, in particular, a license to play. They've showcased that pretty well.

"Just because we're playing Hawke's Bay in a top of the table clash, there's no reason to go away from that."

All season, McMillan has said it takes a strong squad to win the competition. It is a point which hit home again in the win over Northland as fullback Cole Forbes and flanker Ajay Mua suffered season-ending injuries.

It was particularly tough to take for Forbes, the New Zealand Under-20 star making his first start for Steamers and producing some scintillating play before going off with a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

"We're starting to feel the effects [of injuries]. Cole is naturally disappointed, he's been waiting for his chance - he got one and he made a good fist of it in the time he was on the park. He threw some good offloads, ran some great support lines and was defensively sound.

The Magpies pip the Steamers in 2018 🔥 THE BATTLE OF THE BAY! There was just one point in it when the Hawkes Bay Magpies and Bay of Plenty Rugby met in the Battle of the Bay last year. Who will take it out in Tauranga this weekend? ⏰ 2.35pm, Saturday 28 September 📍 Tauranga Domain, Tauranga 🎟️ http://bit.ly/2mJLVvL 📺 Sky Sport NZ 🏉 #BOPvBAY Posted by Mitre 10 Cup on Monday, 23 September 2019

"He'll be disappointed but injuries are a part of rugby and he'll bounce back I'm sure.

"I've stressed all the way along that it will take a 30-35 man squad to get you through the campaign. We're certainly testing that now but we've got some young guys who have been waiting in the wings, playing in the Ngāwhā (development side) and getting minutes under their belt.

"We've got a lot of confidence in the guys that we've got, despite the injuries to experienced players over the last few weeks."

McMillan said home advantage was a big boost and he hoped to see a large crowd at the Tauranga Domain.

"I think people will be pretty excited about the way that we've played and the rugby enthusiasts will be well aware that Hawke's Bay have really set the standard in the Championship this year.

"When you put the top two teams together with the type of rugby both teams have played, it's a recipe for a great day's entertainment."

Bay of Plenty v Hawke's Bay by the numbers

Saturday, September 28, 2.35pm kickoff at Tauranga Domain.

Played:

51 (1922-2018).

Bay of Plenty wins:

27.

Hawke's Bay wins:

23.

Draws:

1.

Last match:

Hawke's Bay 29 Bay of Plenty 28 in Napier (September 8, 2018).

Last Bay of Plenty win:

Bay of Plenty 46 Hawke's Bay 17 in Rotorua (August 25, 2017).

Highest score Bay of Plenty:

46 in Rotorua (August 25, 2017).

Highest score Hawke's Bay:

65 in Napier (October 9, 1994).

Biggest differential:

Hawke's Bay by 47 (65-18) in Napier (October 9, 1994).