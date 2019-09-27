"How dare you!" accuses Greta Thunberg.

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.

"People are suffering, people are dying. Entire eco-systems are collapsing, we are at the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you."

Greta, a 16-year-old from Sweden, spoke these words in front of world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit this week.

A diminutive young woman, she bravely stared down US President Donald Trump, who later tweeted sarcastically, "She seems like a very happy young girl

