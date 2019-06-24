It is standing room only as Bay of Plenty's environmental leaders are told now is the time to declare a climate change emergency.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council's regional direction and delivery committee met this morning to discuss the future of how to respond to climate change on a local level.

The regional council commissioned the Sustainable Business Network to investigate what the Bay of Plenty needs to do to lower the district's carbon emissions and address climate change related issues.

Sustainable Business Network's Glen Crowther told the room the region could not afford to wait before doing anything.

Advertisement

"The time is now," he said.

Crowther said there had been concerns from businesses declaring a climate change emergency would mean legislation telling them what they can and can't do.

"It's not about that at all. It's about enabling long term sustainability for businesses in this country.

"I know some people may be curious as to whether 'emergency' is an appropriate word. The key thing is that this is serious. It's dangerous and does require immediate action. We can't wait. They [scientists] are saying we can't wait even a year or two."

Traffic in the Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga were responsible for two-thirds of the Bay of Plenty's carbon emissions.

Crowther said this level needed to drop by at least a third. A significant way to do this would be to allow free bus transport for all Bay of Plenty school children.

"Show you can have a good social outcome. It's not that expensive. It's $147,000 a year - cheap and chips."

The meeting continues.