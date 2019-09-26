BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Marsden Bay Garden Club members celebrated the club's diamond anniversary last week.

From humble beginnings with a handful of enthusiastic gardeners meeting in the now-demolished Harbour Board Hall in Marsden Bay in 1959, the club now boasts 129 members.

Over the years they've met at the Marsden Bay Yacht Club, then the One Tree Point bowling clubrooms before moving to their present spot at Ruakākā Hall on Sandford Rd.

Current members donned tiaras and bling to celebrate the occasion. Diamond anniversary-themed floral arrangements sat alongside the regular flower of the month and vegetable displays

