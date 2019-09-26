BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Marsden Bay Garden Club members celebrated the club's diamond anniversary last week.

From humble beginnings with a handful of enthusiastic gardeners meeting in the now-demolished Harbour Board Hall in Marsden Bay in 1959, the club now boasts 129 members.

Over the years they've met at the Marsden Bay Yacht Club, then the One Tree Point bowling clubrooms before moving to their present spot at Ruakākā Hall on Sandford Rd.

Current members donned tiaras and bling to celebrate the occasion. Diamond anniversary-themed floral arrangements sat alongside the regular flower of the month and vegetable displays at the hall.

Members say while gardening is important, the support and friendship of other club members is equally vital.

Life member and regular trophy winner Jean Dyer says she always enjoyed gardening but didn't become a club member until she retired.

"The gardening club ladies wanted me to join," she said. "Gardening is amazing. It's something that we all know a little bit about."

Member Julie Marris was also encouraged to join not long after losing her husband Selwyn, and has enjoyed meeting new people and making friends.

"Doctors don't like us," said 28-year veteran member Raewyn Burke. "Gardening keeps us too healthy, so they don't see us very often."

Life members Alice Judd and Ann Challenger reminisced about many of the club excursions, many of these arranged by the late June Stewart, to places like the Ngatea Water Gardens on the Coromandel Peninsula, Kawau Island, the Taranaki Garden Festival and renowned gardener Eion Scarrow's garden.

"Birthday meetings were always special, with entertainment and fashion shows," Challenger said.

Life and long-time members received certificates at the celebrations, and four Bream Bay College singers entertained the crowd.

Playcentre golden anniversary

Mangapai Playcentre started 50 years ago and two original founding members helped celebrate the centre's anniversary last weekend.

Anne Johns and Margaret Rapson have fond memories of their days at the centre, including fundraising dances at the Mangapai Hall next door.

Mangapai Playcentre's past members at the anniversary: Kathy Paterson (left), Will Jonker, Ann Kinghorn, Raewyn Nash, Chris Wooding, Margaret Rapson. Photo / Supplied

Playcentre president Amy Kirk says she appreciates the time, effort, energy and baking that went into making the centre what it is today.

Past and present members and their children met at the playcentre for the anniversary to have a look around and see what was new and what was still the same, then headed to afternoon tea at the hall where Kirk was presented with a 50-year commemorative plaque.

The centre has 10 families attending regularly and Kirk invites anyone with young children to check it out.

"Come along, it's a great place to play with your children. Drop in for a cuppa, chat and play."

Email mangapai@playcentre.org.nz or find them on Facebook or Instagram.

League club senior prizegiving

Takahiwai Rugby League Club celebrated the achievements of their senior players this season with a prizegiving at the clubrooms last weekend.

The trophy cabinet is bursting, because the Takahiwai Warriors were unbeaten this season, winning the Harry Clyde Challenge Cup, Graham Pitts Trophy, Anthony Murray Memorial Trophy, John and Martha Wells Memorial Trophy and the RLN Premiership Shield.

Takahiwai Rugby League Club's senior player of the year Mike Hauraki. Photo / Supplied

Player of the year was Mike Hauraki, who also picked up the Players Player of the Year Award.

Other winners: Service to the Club awards: Stephanie Schutt, Shayne Wassell, Levita Levita, Eroni Biukoto, Jesse Epiha; Supporter of the Year: Paki Pirihi; Sportsperson: Levita Levita; Sportsmanship: Marley Mackay; Most Promising: Eru Shelford; Most Tries: Eroni Biukoto; Most Points: Levita Levita; Most Consistent: Jaimie Hurring, Most Dedicated: Jesse Epiha; Most Valuable: Ross Macfarlane; Best and Fairest: Charles Tarau; Best Back: Jesse Epiha; Best Forward: Kyle Hool.

Singers shine at festival

Maungatūroto singing teachers Maura and Peter Flower recently took a group of their young singers to the Northland Performing Arts Festival in Whangārei, which ran over two weekends and featured top singers from across the region.

In the 13-15 age group, Jaden Sheppard was outstanding, winning and placing with many of his brilliant performances.

Majestic Emery-Paraha receives her Voice Studio trophy from singing teacher Peter Flower. Photo / Maura Flower

Kate Cotching was consistently excellent and earned many top placings in the same age group.

Natalia Orchard won the Sacred Solo section for her age group.

A special trophy – the Voice Studio Cup – was awarded to Majestic Emery-Paraha for showing great potential.

There were many other singers who won minor placings and performed to a very high standard – Liana Cullen, Tyga Daniero, Katrina Poyner, Sarah Loheni and Clio Callinan.

Vocal group Songbirds made its debut at the festival and sang beautifully against some very tough competition.

Oscar Longdon was runner-up in the Vocal Champion section for 12 years and under. Matai Hartles was also a standout performer in this section, and he gained many top placings too.

Some other singers either won or achieved minor placings – Kasih Sahuburua, Saoirse Hurley-Brown, Mosese Hurley-Brown and Stella Fulton.

Commendation awards were presented to Josie Harper, Jacob Lord, Charlotte Bygrave and Maddie Schultz.

"Many of these singers were taking part for the first time and they went from strength to strength. It is great to watch them all grow in confidence," said Maura Flower.

"The festival is a wonderful celebration of excellent singing and music, and the singers learn a lot."

You can see some of these young performers in concert at the Otamatea Repertory Theatre later in the year.

Junior hockey prizegiving

With 11 teams Bream Bay Hockey Club is possibly Northland's biggest junior club, and there's plenty of young talent coming through the ranks.

The youngsters' achievements were celebrated at a prizegiving last weekend.

Bream Bay's junior hockey players wait for their trophies and certificates at prizegiving. Photo / Dave Adams

Awarded for effort and determination in the five youngest teams were: Nathaniel Adams, Zoey McCully, Luke Newey, Ryan Breed, Tahlia Morunga.

Team Batten won their Kiwisticks grade – player Robert Mudford was MVP and team player was Samuel Morgan.

Other Kiwisticks trophies went to Ben Wigram (MVP), Tom Wigram (most promising), Harlyn Abraham (team player), Ella Toovey (MVP), Te Koha Rudolph (most improved), and Blake Newey (most improved).

In the Year 7 and 8 age group, trophy winners were: Lexi Maunder (most promising), Rosie Wigram (most consistent), William Moodie (most improved), Kortez Hita Duval (MVP).

Big Band Dance in Waipū

After last year's successful event, there's another Waipū Big Band Dance this Saturday night at the Waipū Coronation Hall. The Whangārei Basin City Big Band will perform, there's a cash bar and light supper provided. Tickets are $30 from Waipū Real Estate.

Tide's Out Fun Run

A fun family day out or a training run for the Kerikeri Half Marathon – Bream Bay College's Tide's Out fun run and walk offers something for everyone. Get your entry in by October 14 to be in to win an early bird prize of running shoes from Smiths Sports Shoes and hit the beach on October 20.

With plenty of sponsorship, there will be some great spot prizes up for grabs.

Midweek Races

Join the fun at the midweek races at Ruakākā Racing Club next Wednesday. Bookings for midweek lunch at the races available now. First race is at 12.57pm and last race 5.04pm, free bus from town and free entry. Visit www.ruakakaracing.co.nz for more information.

Golf Tournament for Juniors

Waipu Golf Club's holiday Junior Tournament tees off on October 7, 18 holes $30 entry and 15 holes $15. Get your entries in by October 4. All details on the club website www.waipugolfclub.org.nz.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.