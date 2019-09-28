CLASSIC NOTES


If you get talking to me, the subject of music will crop up. Sooner or later (usually sooner) I'll mention Harry Partch, and you'll interrupt with, "Hang on, Harry who?"
Good question. The answer makes "truly gobsmacking" an understatement.

My fascination with the Californian Harry Partch (1901-74) first arose through sheer bloody-mindedness, when someone rubbished him on the evidence of a brief recorded extract. I discovered not Norman Lebrecht's "crackpot inventor", but the archetypal pioneer, riding westward into uncharted musical territories, perhaps the most original musician in the entire history of Western civilisation.

The young Partch, for various reasons,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.