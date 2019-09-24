BAY NEWS BITES

Kings Theatre Creative in Kawakawa has launched its Kōanga-Spring programme, which is packed with events, workshops and exhibitions over the coming months.

These include the Tamariki Toi School Holiday Programme from September 28 to October 13 and the Te Ahuareka Ngati Hine Festival, an exhibition of local artists who whakapapa to Ngati Hine from October 15 to 30.

The Art of Yoga classes offers a chance to stretch, breathe and let go with Marie in the theatre gallery every Thursday from 5.30-6.30pm.

Karanga Rua, an exhibition with wahine toa painter Theresa Reihana and uku artist Yvonne Tana, is one not to be missed and is showing until October 30.

Gallery spokeswoman Lau'rell Pratt encourages residents to check out the programme.

"It's all new and exciting work," she said.

"This is about supporting individual artists achieving their goals of an exhibition. There's a nice local flavour. Theresa's exhibition is two years in the making, which is not easy to achieve so it's good to support our artists if you can."

Kings Theatre Creative is located at 80 Gillies St, Kawakawa. Check out Facebook for more information.

Support group

Caring for a loved one with dementia can be lonely and stressful at times – but a support group has formed in the Bay of Islands to help.

A group of locals who care for family members with dementia meet at the Bay of Islands Community Centre in Paihia every fortnight, sharing their experiences and tips to cope over a cuppa and home-baked goodies.

Staff from Alzheimer's Northland also attend regularly to help carer's work through issues and explain what support is available.

The group meet from 10am to 12 noon every second Friday, with the next meetings on September 27, October 11 and 25.

The cost is $5 for non-members and a gold coin koha for members.

For more information email boicccarers@gmail.com .

Spring flowers

The Bay of Islands Orchid Society is hosting its annual spring show at the Turner Centre on October 4 and 5.

The show is an opportunity to view the variety of plants and flowers within the orchid family, many of which can only be seen in private collections.

Orchids of all shapes, colours and sizes will be on show at the Bay of Islands Orchid Society's spring show at the Turner Centre. Photo / Supplied

Spokesperson Lex Sharp said orchid flowers are among the "glamour" flowers and are beautiful either inside the home or providing colour in a sheltered patio. Some will flourish outdoors in a garden setting, against a fence, under trees and most will have foliage when not in flower.

There will be excellent grocery and plant raffles up for grabs, along with potting demonstrations, posy bowls, and quality orchid and bromeliad plants for sale by growers from Northland and Auckland.

Club members will be happy to answer any orchid growing queries or give advice on how to get the best out of your plant.

The show is on Friday from 9.30am-4.30pm and Saturday from 9.30am-3.30pm.

Admission is $4 for adults and free for children under 12.

Visit turnercentre for details.

Hello Sailor

Ex-Hello Sailor musician Harry Lyon is set to play at the Russell Boating Club on October 12.

It's one of a number of intimate shows Lyon is performing next month, along with Tony Waine on bass and vocals and Josh Sorenson on drums and vocals.

Ex-Hello Sailor Kiwi music icon Harry Lyon is set to play at the Russell Boating Club in October. Photo / File

Lyon's set will feature Sailor favourites, songs from his back catalogue, and some from his 2018 critically acclaimed Top 10 solo album To The Sea.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of playing semi-unplugged with a trio," he said.

"It means the relationship with the audience is more personal and intimate, and I really enjoy that. This stripped-back line-up will really emphasise the vocals and the gorgeous vocal harmony parts we've developed."

The gig is from 7pm-9.30pm at the Russell Boat Club, 46 Matauwhi Rd.

For tickets phone 0800 289 849 or check out Eventfinda .

Meet the artists

Hospice Mid-Northland is hosting a Meet the Artist event on September 26 in the lead-up to this year's Art and Collectables Auction.

The gathering, at Bayley's In the North, is a great chance to talk to artists whose work will be up for grabs at the auction on October 11 at the Turner Centre.

Along with a small selection of wine, beer, platters and nibbles, people can make pre-bids on the artwork, and receive advice on the option of phone bids on the evening.

Prizes and raffles – including a trip for two to Fiji – will be up for grabs on auction night and local band Scarlet Fever will also be playing at this year's event.

Meet the Artist is on September 26 at Bayleys In the North office, 64 Kerikeri Rd from 5pm-7pm.

RSVP to 09 407 7799 or email fundraisng@hospicemn.org.nz

Reaping rewards

Northland communities are reaping the rewards of the Kai Ora Fund – an initiative that supports projects that enable people to grow and eat nutritious and sustainably-grown local food in the region.

The Kai Ora Fund is a partnership between Mahitahi Hauora, the Far North District Council, Whangārei District Council, Kaipara District Council, Te Puni Kōkiri, Northland District Health Board and Northland Inc.

Northland communities are reaping the rewards of the Kia Ora Fund, which supports projects that enable people to grow their own nutritious food. Photo / Supplied

The partnership supports projects that increase access for Northland communities to an affordable, safe food supply for current and future generations. It also empowers people to take action to work towards greater food security and increase control over their own health.

Since its inception in 2015, 92 projects have been supported through the fund. This year 37 new projects have been funded, with 33 projects led by Māori communities and whānau, resulting in an investment of just under $80,000 this year in hapori Māori.

"The beauty of the Kai Ora Fund is we are able to support food projects that communities are passionate about and to provide extra support through the partners and the broad network of Kai Ora projects," said spokeswoman Daniela Johnson.

"It is all about resourcing passionate community people, linking up and working together to support great things in Northland."

The Kai Ora group is planning next year's funding round. People and groups interested in applying or working with the group are encouraged to get in touch.

For more information visit Mahitahi Hauora .

If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenling@windowslive.com along with your contact details.