The two candidates vying for the Hastings mayoralty have jostled over some of the biggest issues facing the district.

The theme that emerged at the Hawke's Bay Today Mayoral Meeting at Karamu High School was very much "old blood" versus "new blood".

A crowd of about 260 filled the Karamu High School Hall. Photo / Warren Buckland.
With issues ranging from how much Craggy Range Track cost, to how to secure our water supply, and what to do with the district's gang problem, incumbent Sandra Hazlehurst and challenger, Damon Harvey squared off in front a crowd of about 260 last night.

Many more tuned in to the Hawke's Bay Today Facebook Livestream, broadcast in partnership

