The two candidates vying for the Hastings mayoralty have jostled over some of the biggest issues facing the district.

The theme that emerged at the Hawke's Bay Today Mayoral Meeting at Karamu High School was very much "old blood" versus "new blood".

With issues ranging from how much Craggy Range Track cost, to how to secure our water supply, and what to do with the district's gang problem, incumbent Sandra Hazlehurst and challenger, Damon Harvey squared off in front a crowd of about 260 last night.

Many more tuned in to the Hawke's Bay Today Facebook Livestream, broadcast in partnership with Hawke's Bay App.

At the end of the evening, an informal straw poll saw Harvey collect 103 votes to Hazlehurst's 73.

About 225 voting forms were handed out, meaning about 50 people did not vote.

Hazlehurst became the district's first female mayor in the 2017 byelection after long-standing mayor Lawrence Yule stood-down to become Tukituki National MP.

She says the past two years has been an "honour and a privilege".

"I have worked incredibly hard and together we've made some great things happen.

I've been focused on building a very strong and inclusive council who supports and listens to our community."

Water is her "highest priority", as the "lifeblood of our people and our economy".

"In the last two years our council has delivered over half of our new safe drinking water infrastructure including new filtration plants, new UV treatment plants, a new pump station and new pipes between our networks, and for a long time we're looking at the future of our water security and the delivery."

Hastings born and bred, Harvey was the highest polling new councillor in the 2016 local body elections. He says it was "leadership indecisiveness" which led him to stand as Mayor this time around.

"Council plays a major role and makes important decisions that significantly impact on the prosperity and well-being of everyone who lives here."

In his first term as councillor, Harvey said he had backed the community on "many issues" including ensuring Clifton Beach is protected, standing up against the increase in gangs, supporting the re-opening of access to Cape Kidnappers, promoting the revitalisation of the CBD, pushing for more action in building homes for all, establishing industrial commercial hubs, standing alongside residents fighting for Sparks cell tower and asking: "if water is such a priority, why is council not adhering to consents at Lowes Pit".

"Hastings needs to change-up with stronger leadership, new energy, clear vision and direction and a positive 'can-do' attitude."

Asked what the lessons learned in the Craggy Range Track debacle were, Harvey, in what soon became his catch-phrase of the evening, said: "there was so much hui and actually little do-i".

He argued that it cost more than $1 million in legal fees, track remediation, council staff time and it "divided the community".

However, Hazlehurst defended the price-tag, saying it was instead $500k.

Hawke's Bay Today editor Craig Cooper said the straw poll suggested that last night, Harvey had the slight edge.

"As we said after the Napier straw poll last Wednesday, the only votes that count are the ones being made by registered voters. Last night's crowd was smaller than Napier's as well, so the sample size is smaller. Regardless, Hastings voters have two good candidates to choose from and it looks like being a close race."

Kirsten Wise collected 181 votes after Napier's meeting, followed by Chris Tremain 49, Steve Gibson 26 and David Hannay, 5.

Voting papers in this year's local body elections were sent out from Friday and are expected to arrive by Wednesday.

Being a postal vote residents need to put the completed ballot paper in a post box no later than November 21.

Preliminary results will be announced mid-afternoon on October 12 and the final results of the elections will be available between October 17 and 23.