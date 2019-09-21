Steelform Wanganui are back in the playoff conversation after their 11 try runabout over an erratic East Coast for a 67-24 win on a warm Saturday for scrappy footy at a sunny Cooks Gardens.

Good results came towards Wanganui across the board in the fifth round of the Mitre 10 Heartland Championship, as they were the only team to beat an opponent below them on the table – creating a log jam where they have moved from ninth place to seventh, but only five points away from the top.

Still hunting for their first win since 2013, a fatalistic East

