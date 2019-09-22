A very good column by Jane Trask (Opinion, September 20) and the issue of high demand and low supply is the real cause of the shortage of rental homes.

The reason is very largely due to governments attacking property investors as a scheme to gather votes.

If governments want a full supply of rental homes then landlords should be able to run their business like any other business and make landlords happy to come back into the business.

Landlords have simply walked away, being sick of the abuse and attacks by left-leaning politicians, so those attacks have been largely the reason that supply has dropped, rents have soared, and homelessness has risen.

Advertisement

Change the attacking policies and you will find investors will come back, it really is that simple, and they might say thank you to the investors who put their money and time into the business of providing living accommodation again. (Abridged)



Richard Evans

Lynmore



History curriculum

Would it be too much to hope that objectivity could be a component of the proposed history curriculum?



Graham Steenson

Whakatāne

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

Advertisement

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers are given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz