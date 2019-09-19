

"I kinda just jumped around and didn't stop. I am really proud of myself."

Molly Greatholder, a year 8 Havelock North Intermediate student, was ecstatic when she learned she was picked to be one of 20 Year 7 to 9 students from around the country, for the Young Inspiring Explorers' Summit.

The Antarctic Heritage Trust, in partnership with the William Pike Challenge, is hosting the summit in Christchurch this weekend.

The Year 7-9 students, including Molly, will spend the weekend with the Trust and Kiwi explorer William Pike, who lost his leg in the 2007 Mt Ruapehu eruption.

For Molly, the application process for the summit was a daunting experience, but one she enjoyed.

"I participated because I want to grow and develop and acquire the tools to inspire other people."

Molly is a big William Pike fan and the trust and has been undertaking her research on both.

"I was enjoying my William Pike experience from the start - it involved 20 hours of community service, 20 hours of passion project where you do something you enjoy and log it down and five outdoor activities chosen by William Pike and the school."

William Pike is on a mission to build resilience and curiosity in young Kiwis. Photo/ File.

She can't wait to meet her fellow young explorers at the summit, she said.

"I am really excited to meet other kids and hoping we could be friends."

The students at the summit will be challenged to step outside their comfort zone, camping out overnight, meeting huskies and penguins.

They will also learn the inspiring stories of the Antarctic explorers including Robert Falcon Scott, Ernest Shackleton and Edmund Hillary.

The trust's executive director, Nigel Watson, said the organisation wanted to grow and empower the Shackleton and Hillary of the future — young people who drew on inspiration from the great Antarctic explorers of the past to drive positive change and instigate new perspectives to meet the challenges of our changing world.

"Underpinning our 'inspiring explorers' programme is a commitment from participants to being open-minded and curious about the world we live in, being prepared to step out of their comfort zones, encouraging positive risk-taking, and sharing their often life-changing experiences."

William Pike was also excited about the opportunities for Kiwi kids to learn more about the history of Antarctica, its wildlife, science and importance to the world today.



He said all young people deserved a future where they succeeded in life, no matter what unexpected challenges and obstacles came their way.

"To be prepared for what life throws at us, we need a bank of experiences under our belt, and that's what the Summit is all about", Pike said.



The young explorers will document their journey, and share what they learn with their communities when they return home.



Molly's school has already requested her to talk to the assembly about her experience when she returns.

At the end of the weekend, the students will become members of the Antarctic Heritage Trust's Alumni Programme, which includes Inspiring explorers like William Pike, Brando Yelavich and many others.