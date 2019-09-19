"I kinda just jumped around and didn't stop. I am really proud of myself."

Molly Greatholder, a year 8 Havelock North Intermediate student, was ecstatic when she learned she was picked to be one of 20 Year 7 to 9 students from around the country, for the Young Inspiring Explorers' Summit.

The Antarctic Heritage Trust, in partnership with the William Pike Challenge, is hosting the summit in Christchurch this weekend.

The Year 7-9 students, including Molly, will spend the weekend with the Trust and Kiwi explorer William Pike, who lost his leg in the 2007 Mt Ruapehu eruption.

For Molly,

