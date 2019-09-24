On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Rates. Even ratepayers who take a bare minimum of interest in council affairs can't help but pay attention when their rates bill arrives. The Bay of Plenty Times asked Tauranga's mayoral candidates about their goals for rates in their first term, if elected, and how they would approach managing the council's debt.
Inflation plus 2 per cent.
That is the rates increase cap some Tauranga mayoral candidates - those willing to put a number on their goal, at least - are promising to strive for if elected.
But based on forecast rates increases, they will have to get their scissorsout.
The council's 10-year budget forecasts average residential rates increases over the next three years of 7.5 per cent, 11 per cent and 11.5 per cent.
A portion of those increases (2.8 per cent in 2021 and 4.6 per cent in 2022) is the introduction of a council-run kerbside rubbish collection service.
It's a service model candidate Murray Guy - who promised some of the most drastic rates action of the 10 mayoral candidates - said was "seriously flawed", preferring the old user-pays model.
He also promised a "rates freeze" in his first year and the aforementioned cap thereafter, plus a cap on debt.
Other candidates backing the rates increase cap were mayor Greg Brownless and deputy mayor Kelvin Clout (excluding rubbish/recycling service increases), while Les Wallen took it a step further by promising to keep rates increases to inflation.
When it came to central government, Brownless promised to say no to attempts to push responsibilities and costs on to councils.