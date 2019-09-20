COMMENT:

Rotorua is sold across New Zealand and around the world as a tourist mecca where culture meets natural wonder.

Outdoor pursuits such as adventure biking are combined with beautiful lakes and forests, café culture and eateries. But look closer and there is a sad undertone of poverty, homelessness and struggling coming from all areas of our town.

Weapons, drugs and violence lead Tuesday's paper with Rotorua moteliers citing a crisis in the emergency housing solutions in our city. Moteliers, while not forced to take on housing tenants, can hardly say no to regular income, especially over the quieter winter

