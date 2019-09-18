Despite racing at 120km an hour, Rotorua driver Riley Spargo says it is the "chill" people that make kart racing enjoyable.

The 15-year-old Kartsport Rotorua driver is coming off a spectacular season, one that has earned him a place at an Australian event.

The self-proclaimed petrol head took out the junior rotax division of the New Zealand Prokart Series after the final round in Hamilton last week. Riley took an almost insurmountable lead into the final round and his third placing was more than enough to claim the title.

Riley earned four pole positions in the six rounds and set

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.