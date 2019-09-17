COMMENT

Summer is on its way and already the sun is starting to throw down more heat upon us.

While I love summer and all that accompanies it — think barbecues, beaches, swimming, eating outdoors — there's one thing that's not so much fun but absolutely necessary — sunscreen.

Growing up I don't recall a single bottle of sunscreen in the house. We spent hours in the sun in our togs swimming in the sea or laying on the beach, not a hat in sight.

Today some of us are paying for that. It's not really surprising that skin cancer is the most common cancer in New Zealand with a whopping total of 82,000 cases being diagnosed each year compared to a total of 16,000 for all other types of cancer.

That's huge.

Someone I know was recently diagnosed with a melanoma.

The person's partner had been telling them they should go to the doctor and get the mole on their back checked out for a couple of months.

But as we all do, they procrastinated. Busy with work and sure that all would be well they put it off. Thankfully not for too long.

The person was shocked when they were told it was a melanoma. Coincidentally I had made an appointment with the doctor because I was worried about spots on my back.

My doctor decided that I needed a full skin test for which I had to book a double appointment the following week.

The doctor showed me a spot on my arm through this special lens. It was amazing how much it magnified the freckles.

They said, "it's probably going to take the entire two appointments to look at you because you have lots of spots."

I never used to - once upon a time at a beach not far away - I had beautiful blemish-free skin.

I had never really thought about it but then when I had a good look yes my arms and legs are covered in brown spots.

"That's all skin damage from the sun," my doctor said.

"That, of course, doesn't mean it's going to turn to cancer but it does mean that you should get your skin checked and regularly."

So after my full skin check, there was only one mark that needs to be followed up and that was not on my back, nor my arms and legs but on the inside of my foot.



I'd never given that mole the time of day. So a photo was taken and I await the results.

However, as my doctor said, just because everything else looked fine now doesn't mean it will in the next 12 months.

"A patient came in a while ago and I asked them why they hadn't asked for the mole on their arm to be checked out. They replied 'you said it was okay'. That was eight years ago and it wasn't okay now."

It's a warning to us all really. Get a check-up or even better get a Mole Map. Check your partner's back, if you live alone ask your doctor to do it.

And it's certainly not too late to make sure you are protected from the harsh New Zealand sun. Apply sunblock, wear a hat and take cover during the hottest part of the day.

It's not always easy when you live in our beautiful sunny region but just remember that figure — 82,000 — your odds are much higher of staying out of that if you take some care.

