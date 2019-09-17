On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Today some of us are paying for that. It's not really surprising that skin cancer is the most common cancer in New Zealand with a whopping total of 82,000 cases being diagnosed each year compared to a total of 16,000 for all other types of cancer. That's huge.
Someone I know was recently diagnosed with a melanoma.
The person's partner had been telling them they should go to the doctor and get the mole on their back checked out for a couple of months.
But as we all do, they procrastinated. Busy with work and sure that all would be well they put it off. Thankfully not for too long.
The person was shocked when they were told it was a melanoma. Coincidentally I had made an appointment with the doctor because I was worried about spots on my back.
My doctor decided that I needed a full skin test for which I had to book a double appointment the following week.
I never used to - once upon a time at a beach not far away - I had beautiful blemish-free skin.
I had never really thought about it but then when I had a good look yes my arms and legs are covered in brown spots.
"That's all skin damage from the sun," my doctor said.
"That, of course, doesn't mean it's going to turn to cancer but it does mean that you should get your skin checked and regularly."
So after my full skin check, there was only one mark that needs to be followed up and that was not on my back, nor my arms and legs but on the inside of my foot.
I'd never given that mole the time of day. So a photo was taken and I await the results.
However, as my doctor said, just because everything else looked fine now doesn't mean it will in the next 12 months.
"A patient came in a while ago and I asked them why they hadn't asked for the mole on their arm to be checked out. They replied 'you said it was okay'. That was eight years ago and it wasn't okay now."