OUR TREASURES

Bottles, bottles, and more bottles. While now disregarded as utilitarian vessels destined for our recycling bins, a multitude of individual features can provide snippets into a long international history of technological, advertising and product development.

The collections of Whangārei Museum hold many bottles, ceramic, glass and metal, but today we look at a specific class - ink bottles.

Bottles for holding ink were most often made from ceramics and glass and came in many forms, some novelty such as tiny houses or shoes.

None of the bottles pictured has lids, instead, they were stopped with corks, making them less portable

