NO EXCUSES

I'm all about happy bodies. It's my underlying passion, creates the purpose for my work, is one of my hashtags on my social media posts, and is also my Instagram handle. It's why I do what I do.

In a day and age where there are so many people struggling with bodies that aren't happy, and where happy bodies seem to now be the exception in a world of pain and disease, I feel it's my calling to bring back the "happy".

I have a deep and profound desire to investigate the intricacies of people's unique bodies, and search for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Happy feet

Happy hanging

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Happy mobility