At its zenith, Hastings retail in the mid-1950s was arguably the envy of New Zealand – its 15 block retail central business district was well patronised and flush with money from the farming sector due to the Korean wool boom.

There were also many personalities in the Hastings retail back then who knew how to have fun.

One of those was Tennyson (Ten) Heighway (1893‒1964), motorcycle and later bicycle dealer at 312 Heretaunga St West. Many will still remember him, and he is seen in the photo in a 1950s Blossom Festival Parade.

Not only was Ten Heighway known for

