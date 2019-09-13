After an unusually wet start to September, spring is slowly heralding, and it's time to get the togs out of the dusty corner in the wardrobe.

With the swimming season kicking off next month, surf clubs remind the public to stay safe on Northland beaches.

Last year, Water Safe New Zealand counted eight fatalities and 18 hospitalisations in water-related accidents in the region.

Fatality rates average at eight to nine deaths annually over the past 10 years. Northland is ranking third highest after Auckland and Bay of Plenty.

Growing numbers of domestic and international visitors are a determining factor

