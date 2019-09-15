I find it incredible that New Zealand's history has not been compulsory in our schools. This is akin to British kids never having been taught 200 years of British history - absolutely astonishing.

More dangerous is the fact that like America, much of the history assumed or believed by people is the distorted view given by Hollywood, the same thing is probably happening already in our country.

Incorrect or distorted history is one of the most dangerous aspects of democracy. All the facts have to be open for all to see - regardless of the label that may go with it. History is important and should have always been taught in our schools.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Advertisement

Let's drop the 'Mount'

It is Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and surely this is a great time to review the tautology and hideous hybrid naming of "Mount Maunganui". Can we just call it "Maunganui"? Smarter, simpler and sonorous.

Miriam Odlin

Rotorua