Any successful career will at one point see a peak and then a decline.

If we take authors as an example, Truman Capote hit his peak with the release of In Cold Blood, but never finished another novel, descending into alcoholism and drug addiction.

Capote's good friend Harper Lee wrote the classic To Kill A Mockingbird, but she never published another novel (a first draft of To Kill A Mockingbird was published under another title in 2015).

Consider active investment managers. Many can be lauded for their successes and anointed as geniuses we should follow, but there's a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.