Kahurangi Milne has a strong passion for whānau and te reo Māori. Photo / Stephen Parker 120919sp4.JPG

The wāhine toa preserving te reo Māori of her tupuna for her children and the generations to come.

As Te Wiki o te reo Māori comes to a close for most New Zealanders there's one Rotorua whānau for whom speaking the language is a year-round commitment. Behind their Ōhinemutu door it's the only tongue Kahurangi and Chey Milne, their 9-year-old daughter Atareta Hinemanawanui and the just-learning-to-talk Te Aokapuarangi Te Hononga use.

Te reo Māori also predominates in the work flowing out of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.