Consents worth more than $12 million were issued in Rotorua last month, up significantly on last year.

Twelve commercial consents were issued in August with a total value of $2.5m, compared with eight consents values at $1.4m last year.

While the number of residential consents issued in August was down slightly (111 issued in August last year and 101 this year) the work value increased from $7.6m in 2018 and $9.6m in 2019.

The largest commercial consent was issued to TPB Holdings Ltd for exterior cladding and internal services to the tune of $1m.

Tony Bradley from TPB Holdings said

