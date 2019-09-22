On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Tony Bradley from TPB Holdings saidthe cladding and internal work was being done at a multimillion-dollar, architecturally-designed, three-storey building on Fenton St.
"The consent was done in two stages and this is the second stage," Bradley said.
He said the build was going well and was on track to be closed in by the end of the year.
"Once you get out the ground, once the foundation work has been done, things get a lot easier. We're just out of the ground so I'd expect things to go faster from here."
The building will be tenanted in March.
A total of $600,000 will be spent on the refurbishment of bathrooms following consent issued to Millennium and Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Ltd and $450,000 on alterations to an existing fit-out by Antor Corporation Ltd.
"Summer is just around the corner so you'd expect applications for consents to be going in about now," Clement said. "It's a lot nicer tackling work in the summer than in the winter.
"As far as residential consents go, while there may not necessarily be a lot of new homes going up, there are a lot of people doing alterations, extensions and even smaller things like putting in new fireplaces."
Clement said it was fair to say there was "quite a bit" going on within the commercial sector.
"Again you'd expect to see that going into summer," he said
"Overall things seem to be going well in Rotorua. We still need more land and that's something we need to work on."
Rotorua property developer Ray Cook said consents needed to be compared for a 12-month period as opposed to month-by-month.
"Some consents are lodged well in advance before work being carried out so what the figures show may not be what is happening right now," Cook said.
"One big job can make a big difference in a month but, if you balance out the consents over 12 months, you might find the numbers will balance out year-on-year."