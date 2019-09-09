Mobility chain store

A new mobility chain store is coming to Hawke's Bay with rave reviews already coming from locals. Life Unlimited is set to open its sixth mobility centre in Hastings with stores already open in Hamilton, Tauranga, Gisborne, Rotorua and Lower Hutt. Hastings resident Suzi Merson said that the help she received from the Gisborne store was great after a disastrous car crash she was in a few years ago cost the loss of her right leg below the kneecap. "I died and came back to life, but my right leg was shot." The new store is set to be located at 345 Heretaunga St West in Hastings and is planned to be opened sometime in mid-October. Life Unlimited is a charitable trust with the aim to help those that suffer from mental or physical disabilities and help make their life easier.

Motoland turns 1

Napier's only motorcycle store is set to celebrate a recognisable milestone this weekend with completing its first year of business. The Motoland store opened this time last year on Austin St, Onekawa by Anthony and Rochelle Ham. "We believed Hawke's Bay was missing out without any physical stores for motorcycle enthusiasts to venture to in the flesh. We were keen to create a destination that people could come and hang out at as well as a community that could share motorcycle experiences." Motoland will mark its first birthday on Friday, 13 and Saturday, September 14, with a weekend-long celebration at their Austin St store. Vendors, Motoland community members and the general public are invited to join the Motoland team to mark their first birthday milestone. Weekend events will include the appearance of special guest and professional motocross rider Josh Coppins (Friday afternoon), Husqvarna demonstrations, test rides of their Yamaha range, family-friendly activities along with a sausage sizzle.

Advertisement

Forsyth Barr acquisition

Forsyth Barr has acquired Hawke's Bay investment advisory and management services business SP Investment Group. The business, founded by Hawke's Bay born and raised Stuart Pearse, will become part of Forsyth Barr's Hastings office on November 1 with Pearse continuing in his role as an investment adviser. Forsyth Barr managing director Neil Paviour-Smith said the company is excited to have someone of Pearse's calibre and experience joining the Hawke's Bay team and looks forward to welcoming his existing clients to the firm. "Stuart has a wealth of experience in value investing and investment management. He has built a strong business in Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa, and we know his clients will continue to benefit from Stuart's portfolio management skills, backed by the expertise and breadth of Forsyth Barr," he said. With offices in Napier and Hastings, Forsyth Barr's Hawke's Bay team has seven investment advisers.

Courses on offer

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub has a couple of one-day courses coming up on September 18 and 19 set to help local business personal. The first course called "Team Leader Tool Box: Facilitating Your Team" focuses on the communication skills and tools required to make a successful team leader and or manager. The next course is "Professional Selling Skills" which is a one-day sales training programme to help build sales techniques and skills. Details surrounding in-depth information around the course layout and costs can be found on the Hawke's Bay Business Hub website.

Top award won

A Hawke's Bay accounting firm has won one of the top bookkeeping awards at this year's Xero Awards. Bookkeepers NZ took out Bookkeeping Partner of the Year. Organisers explained that the heavy commitment in both agri and small business finances was a big factor in their win. For the firm's directors Diana Ketel and Kelly Thomsen it continues an impressive award season after being part of a host of Hawke's Bay Bookkeepers who swept most of the awards at the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers New Zealand (ICBNZ) ninth annual conference held in Christchurch a few months prior.