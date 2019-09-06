Hopefully many of you have taken the opportunity to come in and view Turuturu: Fingers, Feathers and Fibre.

This vibrant exhibition showcases textile items from the taonga Māori collection. Many people have commented on the striking design of this display – which draws on a combination of two elements, the harakeke plant or flax bush and the woven structure of a kete.

Our designer has created the sense of a woven item, with convex and concave alternating panels creating the structure on which objects are displayed.

The use of colour references the harakeke leaves, stalk and flower. Kairaranga weavers are

