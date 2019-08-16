This week the talented MTG Hawke's Bay team have been busy putting together a new exhibition – Turuturu: Fingers, Feathers and Fibre, focusing on all things woven from the taonga Māori collection.

There's a broad range of amazing taonga to view, showing the rich talent and breadth of creative styles within the collection.

We're very grateful for the support and knowledge provided by guest curator Nigel How who helped us pull this exhibition together. The exhibition is open to the public today.

It's clear we're heading into serious festival season with the launch of the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival on

