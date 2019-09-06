Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen a swerve to the right by the National Party, meaning that the 2020 election is going to be a real choice.

Simon Bridges has decided that the way out of stagnant polling and a slow stagger to defeat in 2020 is to listen to some of the more extreme forces within his party, though much of what has been announced either lacks detail and/or was rejected by his own party when it was winning elections.

Mike Williams
Paul Goldsmith, National's new finance spokesman

, has confirmed his party's commitment to raising the superannuation eligibility age to 67 in 2037,

