Towel-wronger, Cattycatty, Mat-eh-pee-hee, Pappah-mower.

So many of Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty's suburbs, streets and places are named after Māori ancestral figures, iwi are running out of names to gift.

It's a good problem to have, a Māori leader says, but do visitors and locals pronounce these names correctly?

Buddy Mikaere. Photo / Andrew Warner
Ngāi Tamarawaho representative Buddy Mikaere said many people got the city's name itself wrong.

"People pronouncing Tauranga as Towel-wronger strikes me as being very common but there are people who are making a real effort to pronounce Māori words correctly which I think is largely driven by our kids.

