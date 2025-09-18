Police are appealing to the public for any possible sightings of Simran. Photo / supplied

Police call for sightings of missing Whakatāne woman Simran after car found in Pongakawa

Police are appealing to the public for any possible sightings of a missing woman.

Simran, 41, was reported missing from her home on Tuesday night and police said they had serious concerns for her welfare.

Simran was last seen in Whakatāne, but police located her vehicle in Pongakawa and believe she still may be in that area.

Simran is possibly with her dog, which is a white Shih Tzu.

If you have seen Simran, or have any information where she might be, police ask you to call 105 and quote case number 250916/8709.