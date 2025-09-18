Advertisement
Police call for sightings of missing Whakatāne woman Simran after car found in Pongakawa

Police are appealing to the public for any possible sightings of Simran. Photo / supplied

Police are appealing to the public for any possible sightings of a missing woman.

Simran, 41, was reported missing from her home on Tuesday night and police said they had serious concerns for her welfare.

Simran was last seen in Whakatāne, but police located her vehicle in Pongakawa and believe

