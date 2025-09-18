Exact replica of the Mars Rover Curiosity, in the Mars Yard at Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology. Photo / James Critchley

He said the funding allowed the astrobiology network to bring over three scientists from the US.

“They are Dr Sanjoy Som and Dr Graham Lau from the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science and Sarah Marcotte from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, managed by Caltech for Nasa.”

The event will run from 9am to 12.30pm, with the school’s hall transformed into a science expo with interactive stations and displays from a range of organisations.

Dr Sanjoy Som, planetary scientist and founder of BMSIS, studies planetary environments from early Earth to Mars. Photo / Supplied

These would include representatives from universities, Spaceward Bound NZ, GNS Science’s Beneath the Waves, Syos Aerospace, and the Geological Society, with a presentation on the 1874 Transit of Venus.

At 12.30pm, a panel discussion will feature the visiting US scientists and Professor Kathy Campbell from the University of Auckland, offering insights into the current state and future of space exploration as well as discussing the news from Nasa around potential biosignatures found on Mars.

Dr Graham Lau, “the Cosmobiologist”, is an astrobiologist, science communicator, and host of Nasa’s Ask an Astrobiologist. Photo / Supplied

A second event in the early evening features a screening of the documentary Good Night Oppy, which tells the inspiring story of the Mars Rover Opportunity – a mission that was expected to last just 90 days but instead operated for an astonishing 15 years.

The film will be introduced by JPL/NASA’s Sarah Marcotte, who will provide an insider’s perspective on the Mars Rover programme.

Sarah Marcotte is Nasa STEM Engagement Network lead at JPL, managing the Solar System Ambassadors Programme. Photo / Supplied

Both the morning celebration and evening documentary screening are ticketed, with entry $5 per event.

All proceeds will go towards supporting a Mount Maunganui College student’s upcoming science-focused trip to Maui and Los Angeles next year.

Booking in advance was recommended as space is limited, and tickets were available on Humanitix.

More details about the event and its background can be found on the NZ Astrobiology Network website.