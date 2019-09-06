EDITORIAL: Last year the Government promised 100,000 Kiwibuild homes over 10 years. But this week it axed that target as part of a reset of the programme.

Now the Government has simply committed to building "as many houses as we can, as quickly as we can" and earmarked $400 million for a new "progressive homeownership" programme which could support up to 4000 households into homeownership.

Among other changes, the Government has also made it easier for first-home buyers to get government assistance, by dropping the required deposit for a government-based mortgage from 10 per cent, to 5 per cent.

